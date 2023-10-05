Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore City College 2025 safety Romero Ison. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Massachusetts

The latest

While Virginia Tech entered the mix for Ison's recruitment this week, there's some familiarity with his high school program: VT also pursued 2024 wideout Jahmari Powell-Wonson (who has since committed to Maryland) and is on the board for fellow 2025 prospect Vernon Allen. He hasn't visited for a game yet this year, though now that the offer is on the table, it's likely that he tries to work out a date. Given RB coach Elijah Brooks's recruiting strength in the greater DMV region, VT should be able to become a serious player here.

Ison is a legit speedster (under 11 seconds in the 100-meter dash), and it shows on film. His first-step burst is good-not-great, but once he gets going in a forward direction, nobody's gonna catch him. He also shows good wiggle with the ball in his hands, using subtle shifts of his hips to juke defenders without sacrificing top speed. He does a good job reacting to the ball in the air, using his body control to get under passes and even reach back for them (though it appears his hands are not 100% consistent yet). While his preference at the next level is defensive back, most of his time at the high school level has come on offense - it's clear that his speed and willingness to be physical translate either way, though.