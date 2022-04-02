New Virginia Tech football offer: Rodney Lora
Virginia Tech has offered Woodberry Forest (Va.) School 2023 defensive end Rodney Lora. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Duke, Michigan, North Carolina, Rutgers, Syracuse, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Buffalo, Old Dominion, Temple, Dartmouth
The latest
Lora was on campus today, where DL coach J.C. Price and OL coach Joe Rudolph gave him the good news (no coincidence for a guy who could end up on either side of the ball in the long run). He's a boarding student at Woodberry Forest - he lives in New Jersey outside of the schools year - so while he has connections to the state, UVa and VT aren't exactly home-state schools either. That the offer came while he was in town is obviously a good first step in getting his recruitment of to a strong start, and the Orange and Maroon should remain in good position as long as they continue to put in the work.
Film
