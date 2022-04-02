New Virginia Tech football offer: Rodney Lora

Lora was on campus today, where DL coach J.C. Price and OL coach Joe Rudolph gave him the good news (no coincidence for a guy who could end up on either side of the ball in the long run). He's a boarding student at Woodberry Forest - he lives in New Jersey outside of the schools year - so while he has connections to the state, UVa and VT aren't exactly home-state schools either. That the offer came while he was in town is obviously a good first step in getting his recruitment of to a strong start, and the Orange and Maroon should remain in good position as long as they continue to put in the work.