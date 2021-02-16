HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Rodney Hill

New Virginia Tech football offer: Rodney Hill
Virginia Tech has offered Statesboro (Ga.) Bulloch Academy 2022 athlete Rodney Hill. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other notable offers
Arkansas State, Colorado, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Michigan State, Minnesota, Pitt, Troy, Virginia, West Virginia
The latest
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news