Hammond is blowing up a bit in the early weeks of this month, with offers from ACC and Big Ten programs - and the in-state power in the 757 joining the fold last night. Prospects from the Tidewater area have traditionally considered the Hokies in a big way, despite recent dips in VT's strength recruiting the area (thanks to emergence of the likes of Florida State and Ohio State, among others). Hammond should have plenty of time and opportunity over the next several years to get a good feel for what Blacksburg is like.