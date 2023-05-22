New Virginia Tech football offer: Robert Bourdon
Virginia Tech has offered Collierville (Tenn.) 2024 offensive lineman Robert Bourdon. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Louisville, Mississippi, North Carolina State, Oklahoma State, Purdue, TCU, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Houston, Liberty, Memphis, Rice, Tulane, Tulsa, UNLV, Austin Peay, Jacksonville State, Princeton
The latest
Bourdon has taken a number of visits around the Southeast and Midwest, but his travels have been a little limited because he's a multi-sport athlete who played lacrosse this Spring. His only official visit scheduled so far is to Vanderbilt the first weekend in June, and he'll also see Duke at some point later in the month. VT will have to fend off the likes of Florida State and Ole Miss as well, but if his recruitment stretches beyond the Summer, there's a very good chance of at least bringing him to town for an OV.
Game breakdown
Bourdon hits all the physical benchmarks for the offensive tackle position in terms of size - and he has a nice lean build even over 290 pounds that should translate into the ability to carry 320-plus without too much strain on his body at the next level. He shows good feet in run-blocking, and a desire to not just control the opposing defensive lineman, but to bury him. He'll have to clean up his hand technique, because he tends to get the arms outside and turn opponents by grabbing their pads, which will get called as holding regularly at the next level. He will also want to improve his flexibility to fire out of his stance low, because he gives up leverage at times (fortunately, he's able to use strong footwork to still win most of those reps).
