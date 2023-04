Virginia Tech has offered Huntington (W.Va.) 2024 offensive lineman Robby Martin. Here's a quick look at him.

Martin received his offer from the Hokies at the conclusion of a campus visit today - and he probably would have received one sooner if not for the turnover in his lead recruiter (previously Joe Rudolph, who left for Notre Dame this offseason). He took an unofficial visit for the Miami game back in October, as well, and Virginia Tech has long been one of the schools most-interesting to him. Now that the interest is clearly reciprocated, the Hokies should be firmly in the mix for a top lineman from the region.

