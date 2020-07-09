HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: RJ Jones

New Virginia Tech football offer: RJ Jones
Virginia Tech has offered Mission HIlls (Calif.) Bishop Alemany 2023 athlete RJ Jones. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Arizona State, Baylor, Oregon, USC, Wake Forest, others
The latest
