 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Rischall Vaughns
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-03 21:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Rischall Vaughns

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore St. Frances Academy 2024 linebacker Rischall Vaughns. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Other offers

Boston College, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Mississippi, Penn State, Memphis

The latest

Vaughns is another of the St. Frances Academy players who picked up an offer after Tyler Bowen's swing through Charm City. Like other Panthers underclassmen, he doesn't have an extensive on-field resume with SFA, but the coaching staff there has earned a reputation as being trustworthy when it comes to top talent. Vaughns also wasn't on the January group visit from the St. Frances crew, so the Hokies will have to work to get him to campus this Summer, but with the work the staff is putting in to mend relationships with St. Frances, they should be able to make that happen.

Film

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}