New Virginia Tech football offer: Rischall Vaughns

Vaughns is another of the St. Frances Academy players who picked up an offer after Tyler Bowen's swing through Charm City. Like other Panthers underclassmen, he doesn't have an extensive on-field resume with SFA, but the coaching staff there has earned a reputation as being trustworthy when it comes to top talent. Vaughns also wasn't on the January group visit from the St. Frances crew, so the Hokies will have to work to get him to campus this Summer, but with the work the staff is putting in to mend relationships with St. Frances, they should be able to make that happen.