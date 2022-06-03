New Virginia Tech football offer: Rischall Vaughns

Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore St. Frances Academy 2024 linebacker Rischall Vaughns. Here's a quick look at him.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Other offers
Boston College, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Mississippi, Penn State, Memphis
The latest
Vaughns is another of the St. Frances Academy players who picked up an offer after Tyler Bowen's swing through Charm City. Like other Panthers underclassmen, he doesn't have an extensive on-field resume with SFA, but the coaching staff there has earned a reputation as being trustworthy when it comes to top talent. Vaughns also wasn't on the January group visit from the St. Frances crew, so the Hokies will have to work to get him to campus this Summer, but with the work the staff is putting in to mend relationships with St. Frances, they should be able to make that happen.

