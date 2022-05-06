New Virginia Tech football offer: Riley Trujillo

Trujillo's recruitment started slowly, but has picked up significant pace since his stop at the Rivals Camp Series in Charlotte, and the Evaluation Period has maintained that momentum. With just a handful of Power-5 offers on the table, the Hokies join a group that's not yet crowded. The offer comes after Trujillo was able to throw in front of offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen at his school, so there's at the very least names with faces at this early stage. Getting him on a visit to campus this Summer (preferably for a camp) can continue building those bonds.