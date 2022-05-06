 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Riley Trujillo
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-06 11:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Riley Trujillo

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail 2024 quarterback Riley Trujillo. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Other offers

Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Bowling Green, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee State, Toledo, UAB

The latest

Trujillo's recruitment started slowly, but has picked up significant pace since his stop at the Rivals Camp Series in Charlotte, and the Evaluation Period has maintained that momentum. With just a handful of Power-5 offers on the table, the Hokies join a group that's not yet crowded. The offer comes after Trujillo was able to throw in front of offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen at his school, so there's at the very least names with faces at this early stage. Getting him on a visit to campus this Summer (preferably for a camp) can continue building those bonds.

Film

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}