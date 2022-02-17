New Virginia Tech football offer: Rico Scott

Scott hails from the old stomping grounds of some members of the coaching staff, though his lead recruiter - wide receivers coach Fontel Mines - is not one of the assistants with strong connections to Central Pennsylvania. It's early in the process - all of Scott's offers have come since mid-December - but the Orange and Maroon will work to set him up with a visit to campus to get to know VT better. The group is playing a bit of catch-up in both 2023 and 2024, and getting out ahead of a recruitment like Scott's is a good step in that direction.