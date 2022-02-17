New Virginia Tech football offer: Rico Scott

Virginia Tech has offered Harrisburg (Pa.) Bishop McDevitt 2024 wide receiver Rico Scott. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Maryland, Pittsburgh, Bowling Green, UConn, Kent State
The latest
Scott hails from the old stomping grounds of some members of the coaching staff, though his lead recruiter - wide receivers coach Fontel Mines - is not one of the assistants with strong connections to Central Pennsylvania. It's early in the process - all of Scott's offers have come since mid-December - but the Orange and Maroon will work to set him up with a visit to campus to get to know VT better. The group is playing a bit of catch-up in both 2023 and 2024, and getting out ahead of a recruitment like Scott's is a good step in that direction.
Film
