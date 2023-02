Virginia Tech has offered Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County 2024 wide receiver Ricky Johnson. Here's a quick look at him.

Johnson has blown up in recent weeks, with his first offer coming barely over a month ago... and he's already nearing two dozen of them by this point. Virginia Tech has done a pretty good job in recent years of recruiting Georgia - including parts away from the powerhouse Atlanta suburbs, like where Johnson is located - and should be able to take advantage of some of those bonds. VT has also offered classmate Kale Woodburn and 2025 teammate Antwann Hill. Getting a group visit out of some of these guys would go a long way toward giving the Orange and Maroon a legitimate shot in the long run.

----

