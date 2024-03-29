Virginia Tech has offered Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep 2026 offensive lineman Rhett Morris. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

West Virginia, UMass

The latest

Morris picked up his Virginia Tech offer after a visit to campus for a spring ball session, so he's already had the experience around town (and as is often important, took the initiative to visit a school that hadn't offered yet). He's seen several other programs on his spring travels, including Notre Dame and Penn State, which did not immediately offer after his trips to their respective campuses. VT has historically been just-OK in the Garden State when there's high-level competition for a player, though there's reason to believe that'll improve now that ace recruiter Elijah Brooks has it as part of his territory.

Film

Game breakdown

Morris does not have exceptional heigh for the position, which probably means he's limited to playing on the interior of the line at the next level. He's already pretty well-built for a sophomore offensive lineman, and he moves relatively well fora kid who has a broad build and will be redistributing his weight when he arrives in a college strength and conditioning program. He does a good job pulling and moving across the line, the type of mobility that his important in the college game (though he'll continue to improve his overall flexibility to move laterally while approaching the hole with his shoulders square to the line of scrimmage). He played with good leverage in run blocking and pass protection, and can deliver a pop when he makes initial contact. The tools are there to be a very solid college player.