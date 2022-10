Virginia Tech has offered Fredericksburg (Va.) St. Michael 2025 safety Remington Moss. Here's a quick look at him.

Moss is a DMV-area player whose first offer came from Maryland (and he visited the Terps this weekend, too), but the Hokies have made it very clear that his is a geographic area that they want to regain as a pipeline. Hopping in the mix reasonably early for a player like Moss will help provide a legit shot to land him, but the Hokies have just two home games remaining this Fall, and St. Michael will have Saturday games in the VISAA playoffs. Fortunately, there's a couple years to go in his process, and VT has begun recruiting him in earnest.

