Grimes already has a number of offers, SEC offers including both in-state schools, and plenty of opportunities to play art a high level, so Virginia Tech isn't exactly in the door early here. He's a 6-5 high school running back who's more likely a WR/TE or defensive end in college, and if it's ultimately the latter, VT has a long history to sell, of course. The Hokies are stepping up their recruiting in Tennessee, where many members of the staff previously coached at Memphis, and the benefits of recruiting multiple players from the same area should help get a group visit to campus.