New Virginia Tech football offer: Raul Aguirre
Virginia Tech has offered Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater 2023 linebacker Raul Aguirre. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, Nevada, Florida A&M, Jackson State
The latest
Aguirre plays his high school ball just outside the Atlanta area, but is a Miami native with ties back to the Sunshine State. VT does have a connection, though: Chris Marve had been his recruiter at Florida State, and he visited Tallahassee last Fall to build bonds with the man who is now VT's defensive coordinator. Time is getting short, though: Aguirre has already scheduled official visits to Alabama and Ohio State, and plans to set one up with Georgia. The likes of Arkansas and Clemson are also in the running. While he maintains that programs not receiving officials will still have a chance, the Hokies have to get him to Blacksburg one way or another before it's too late to make up the gap.
Film
