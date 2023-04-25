Virginia Tech has offered Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow 2025 wide receiver Quintin Simmons. Here's a quick look at him.

Simmons is a teammate of another player who recently picked up a VT offer - and he takes many of his visit with 2026 receiver Chris Henry Jr., too. The Hokies' offer for the older (though less-coveted nationally) receiver could get a boost from the pursuit of the duo as a pair. Virginia Tech has been working to get involved in Southwest Ohio in the past couple classes, and while there haven't been many significant results yet, they're chipping away in a fashion that could pay dividends eventually. A camp visit would be a good start here.

