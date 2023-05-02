Virginia Tech has offered Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 2025 wide receiver Quincy Porter. Here's a quick look at him.

Elijah Brooks's swing through Bergen Catholic netted a Hokies offer for Porter. He's the highest-profile member of the roster thus far, with offers from (and past visits to) several Power-5 programs. The Hokies should be able to take advantage of geography and finagle a visit out of him this Summer, but the competition will be fierce and the effort of Brooks will be necessary to keep the Orange and Maroon in the hunt until they have a chance to show on the field that the program is on the rise (and the shot will be essentially nil unless they do show that).

