Virginia Tech has offered Council Bluffs (Iowa) Iowa Western CC 2023 defensive tackle Quientrail Jamison-Travis. Here's a quick look at him.

A native of Minnesota, Jamison-Travis didn't have major offers out of high school, and opted to go the junior college route over a preferred walk-on opportunity at Iowa State. Some of the major-conference teams that beat VT to the offer punch - particularly Nebraska and Penn State - have longer histories of successfully recruiting the Juco ranks. However, the Orange and Maroon can certainly sell playing time at the defensive tackle position (and it's worth noting that Nebraska has seen a coaching change since the Huskers offered), and the need for a junior college guy who can step in and immediately fill some graduating footsteps will be a major selling point.

