VT has tried - unsuccessfully to date - to break into Texas, with a staff that has a few coaches who originally hail from the Plains States. Getting in the door early - Duke is the only school to beat VT to the punch in offering Johnston - is one way to develop connections when there previously weren't any. VT needs to try to get Johnston onto campus before other programs have the opportunity to enter the mix, though that's obviously difficult for a player from his region of the country. There's a long way to go here, and VT will have to work to stay in the mix.