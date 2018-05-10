Stone already has a ton of bigtime offers, from programs both close to home and around the country, many of them known for running quarterback-friendly systems. This one should ultimately be a test of how Justin Fuente's reputation as a quarterback whisperer will get VT's foot in the door of passers around the country. While he intends to consider all options, Stone has also made it clear that building a relationship early in the process is going to be important, so VT needs to put in the legwork to get him on a visit to campus within the next year or so to be a real option.