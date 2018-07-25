Webb comes from an area that's familiar to the Virginia Tech coaching staff, but it's not Buford High he attends, rather rival Lanier. Still, Vance Vice's successful recruiting forays into the region should pay some dividends. Webb already has more than a dozen offers, but he's yet to hear from some of the big boys in the Southeasrt, including in-state Georgia. Being in the mix before the likes of the Dawgs should help VT be a player here. A potential visit could really get the ball rolling in a serious way.