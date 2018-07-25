New Virginia Tech football offer: Phillip Webb
Virginia Tech has offered Buford (Ga.) Lanier 2020 linebacker Phillip Webb. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Cincinnati, Duke, Michigan State, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia
The latest
Webb comes from an area that's familiar to the Virginia Tech coaching staff, but it's not Buford High he attends, rather rival Lanier. Still, Vance Vice's successful recruiting forays into the region should pay some dividends. Webb already has more than a dozen offers, but he's yet to hear from some of the big boys in the Southeasrt, including in-state Georgia. Being in the mix before the likes of the Dawgs should help VT be a player here. A potential visit could really get the ball rolling in a serious way.