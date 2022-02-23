New Virginia Tech football offer: Phil Picciotti

Historically - though not as much in recent years - great linebacker play has been synonymous with Pennsylvania high school football. Picciotti hails from the farther-flung exurbs of Philadelphia, which means Penn State is a major competitor, and he's visited State College more than any other campus (though his visits also extend to places like Notre Dame and UVa). That also means his lead recruiter for the Nittany Lions until December was VT head coach Brent Pry, so there are connections that span a couple coaching administrations in Blacksburg, and should facilitate the Orange and Maroon remaining right in the thick of his recruitment.