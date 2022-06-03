New Virginia Tech football offer: Peter Gonzalez

Gonzalez made his way to Blacksburg over the weekend, and picked up a Hokie offer while he was on campus. VT has worked to be involved with a number of top prospects in the Pittsburgh area (wise, given how frequently they play in Steel City in the ACC Coastal), and Gonzalez is the latest recipient of an offer as part of that effort. That he visited before holding the offer is meaningful in terms of his interest, and pursuit from wide receivers coach Fontel Mines should keep the Orange and Maroon right near the top of his list.