{{ timeAgo('2022-06-03 08:32:39 -0500') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Peter Gonzalez

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic 2024 wide receiver Peter Gonzalez. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Maryland, Miami (FL), Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Akron, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Marshall, Eastern Kentucky

The latest

Gonzalez made his way to Blacksburg over the weekend, and picked up a Hokie offer while he was on campus. VT has worked to be involved with a number of top prospects in the Pittsburgh area (wise, given how frequently they play in Steel City in the ACC Coastal), and Gonzalez is the latest recipient of an offer as part of that effort. That he visited before holding the offer is meaningful in terms of his interest, and pursuit from wide receivers coach Fontel Mines should keep the Orange and Maroon right near the top of his list.

Film

