New Virginia Tech football offer: Peter Gonzalez

Virginia Tech has offered Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic 2024 wide receiver Peter Gonzalez. Here's a quick look at him.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Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other offers
Maryland, Miami (FL), Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Akron, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Marshall, Eastern Kentucky
The latest
Gonzalez made his way to Blacksburg over the weekend, and picked up a Hokie offer while he was on campus. VT has worked to be involved with a number of top prospects in the Pittsburgh area (wise, given how frequently they play in Steel City in the ACC Coastal), and Gonzalez is the latest recipient of an offer as part of that effort. That he visited before holding the offer is meaningful in terms of his interest, and pursuit from wide receivers coach Fontel Mines should keep the Orange and Maroon right near the top of his list.
Film
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!