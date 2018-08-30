Getting in the door early for a kid who's not only an in-stater, but comes from a pipeline area, Virginia has set itself up to be in solid position as long as the staff wants to be. That hasn't always been the case with prospects in the region getting early offers, but those are primarily due to VT's decisions to slow pursuit. Look for Hutson to visit at some point this Fall (likely with offered 2020 teammate KeAndre Lambert) to take the next steps in his courtship with the Hokies.