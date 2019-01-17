While he has an early offer from one of Florida's "big three," and a mid-major program on the rise in the state, Virginia Tech is still in the door relatively early for Bryant. With their connections to the Jacksonville area (including at the wide receiver position with former Trinity Christian standout Isaiah Ford, now with the Miami Dolphins), they should have a chance to remain in the mix for Bryant. However, he did grow up a Miami fan and has admitted that he was tempted to commit when he received his offer from the Canes. VT will have to make up some of that gap if they really want to land him.