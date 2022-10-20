Virginia Tech has offered Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbytery 2024 wide receiver Ondre Evans. Here's a quick look at him.

Evans has a number of high-profile programs on the offer list, but he's still relatively early in the recruiting process nonetheless. He's taken only a small handful of visits, despite participating with the well-traveled National Playmakers Academy 7-on-7 and training program. Virginia Tech has long coveted a recruiting pipeline in the Nashville area, and continuing to offer players from the Middle Tennessee region can only help there. Evans trains with recent offer (and visitor) Chance Fitzgerald in the 2023 class, so there are connections to work in his recruitment, and those could help hasten a visit to Blacksburg.

