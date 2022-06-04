New Virginia Tech football offer: Omillio Agard

Agard is one of the most hotly-pursued players in the country for the Class of 2024, and you could fairly say that Virginia Tech is not ahead of the curve here. He's touring the Southeast this week, and has taken several visits to in-state recruiting power Penn State. On the bright side, there are pre-existing relationships with some VT staffers who came over from PSU, and prospects at St. Joseph's Prep tend to be willing to play their college ball anywhere in the country. The Hokies have to get themselves on his summer visit docket, and if they can, it should help stay in the mix, even if it remains a tall hill to climb to actually land him.