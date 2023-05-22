New Virginia Tech football offer: Ohifame Ijeboi
Virginia Tech has offered Philadelphia William Penn 2024 running back Ohifame Ijeboi. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Buffalo, Kent State, Old Dominion, Temple, Bryant, Columbia, Dartmouth, Davidson, Furman, Georgetown, Harvard, Lehigh, Long Island, Pennsylvania, Sacred Heart, Towson
The latest
For much of his recruitment, Ojeboi was a prospect who looked bound for the FCS level. A number of top academic institutions hosted him a number of times, and comprised the majority of his offer list. He's blown up since January, though, and looks bound for Power-5 ball. The Hokies are a relatively early member of that cohort, and should have the chance to host him before his star rises too far, and that should put them in position to take advantage of Eljah Brooks's relationships in Philly (which helped to scout him) and possibly land him.
Game breakdown
Despite being a leaner running back, Ijeboi does a good job being strong in the hole, churning his legs through contact and using subtle changes of direction to not take direct hits. He's willing to bounce or spin off tackles in an effort to get into the open field. He has sub-11-second time in the 100 meter dash, so when he does get into uncovered grass, nobody's catching him. He doesn't change directions well at full speed, and he'll want to continue getting stronger to play in college with the same style he does now, but this looks like a kid who won't be a sleeper for long.
Film
