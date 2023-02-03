Virginia Tech has offered Springdale (Md.) CH Flowers 2024 defensive end Obinna Onwuka. Here's a quick look at him.

Onwuka's older brother recently graduated from Boston College, and his presence there help facilitate a couple visits to Chestnut Hill since this Summer for Obinna. He's also been to nearby Maryland on a couple occasions. However, his recruiting star didn't really take off until January, so the Hokies aren't that far behind the curve. With a renewed focus on traditional pipeline areas such as the DC area under the current staff, they should have a real shot to be a contender if they get Onwuka onto campus for a visit this offseason.

