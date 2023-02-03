New Virginia Tech football offer: Obinna Onwuka
Virginia Tech has offered Springdale (Md.) CH Flowers 2024 defensive end Obinna Onwuka. Here's a quick look at him.
Boston College, Penn State, USC, West Virginia, Charlotte, James Madison, Kent State, Marshall, Temple, Toledo, Colgate
Onwuka's older brother recently graduated from Boston College, and his presence there help facilitate a couple visits to Chestnut Hill since this Summer for Obinna. He's also been to nearby Maryland on a couple occasions. However, his recruiting star didn't really take off until January, so the Hokies aren't that far behind the curve. With a renewed focus on traditional pipeline areas such as the DC area under the current staff, they should have a real shot to be a contender if they get Onwuka onto campus for a visit this offseason.
