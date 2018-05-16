Despite most of his offers coming in recent days - including the one from VT - Pollard has already narrowed to a top eight, which includes the Hokies. VT sees him as the type of defensive end they can bulk up into a penetrating (if slightly undersized) defensive tackle, and recruiting depth at that position is important in the 2019 class. He doesn't have plans to visit campus yet, but will likely make the trip North this Summer, at which time the Hokies' chance with him will become much more clear. For now, the competition doesn't have the type of reputation for developing up front that VT does, which the coaching staff can sell in a big way.