Virginia Tech is in the game relatively early here, though they'll have tough competition from a couple Big Ten programs. Wisconsin obviously has a history of success (including on the recruiting trail) along the offensive line, while Penn State is the in-state program and has been a very consistent competitor - and tough one to beat - for the Hokies all along the Mid-Atlantic, to say nothing of the fact that dad Todd played there before an eight-year career with the Patriots. Look for VT to get him on a visit to campus at some point this Fall, but it's early enough in the process that the individual twists and turns will be plentiful (especially with the connections an opportunities provided by having a father who played in the NFL) before the rubber really hits the road in coming to a commitment. Penn State should be tough to beat nonetheless.