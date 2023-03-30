Virginia Tech has offered Jim Thorpe (Pa.) 2024 offensive/defensive tackle Noah Rosahac. Here's a quick look at him.

Rosahac has shown long-standing interest in Virginia Tech, camping last Summer and returning for the win over Boston College in September. A move to OL has seen his star rise, and the Hokies are on the front edge of the wave. Syracuse beat Virginia Tech to the offer punch, and he's traveled up to see the Orange on a couple occasions as well, but the Hokies should be in extremely strong standing in his recruitment, with other options among the Group of Five or FCS (including a number of Ivy League programs) ranks. A return to campus before the end of spring ball is likely,

