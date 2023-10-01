Virginia Tech has offered Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 2025 linebacker Noah Chambers. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Charlotte

The latest

Chambers is new to DeMatha - his first two prep seasons came at Paint Branch High School - so the connections between him and running backs coach Elijah Brooks are not as direct. Nonetheless, VT is just the second program (and first Power-5 option) to hop on board for him, and the affinity that the DeMatha community has for Brooks is befitting a guy who was the head coach at his alma mater. Chambers was in the house for last night's big win - the offer came earlier in the day, before the game - so the Orange and Maroon couldn't be off to a much stronger start.

Film

Game breakdown

Chambers has a long frame that he will continue to fill out, and the skillset to be a sideline-to-sideline middle linebacker. He reads run and pass very well, and he has a knack for using his upper body strength to keep blockers on one side of him, and shedding to make tackles. He pursues inside-out and can blitz up the middle equally well, and while he has room for improvement in pass coverage (as is almost always the case for high school players), he is comfortable moving in any direction while keeping his shoulders square to the line of scrimmage in a drop.