Virginia Tech has offered Smyrna (Tenn.) Stewarts Creek 2024 cornerback Nigel Maynard. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Maynard has a handful of offers from programs that have solid connections to the Nashville area: Michigan and hometown Vanderbilt beat the Hokies through the door, while Pitt doesn't quite have the success on the trail, but still has some draw through connections. Nonetheless, the Hokies are building some of their own pipelines, and Maynard trains with the same group as incoming Hokies freshman Chance Fitzgerald. Getting him on a visit to Blacksburg in the not-so-distant future is a possibility that would really make VT a strong option here.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---