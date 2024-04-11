Virginia Tech has offered Charlotte (N.C.) Independence 2026 cornerback Nick Reddish. Here's a quick look at him.

Advertisement

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Missouri, Notre Dame, Wake Forest, Charlotte, UConn, East Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Troy

The latest

VT has a strong connection here: Reddish's older brother, Quentin, signed with VT in the 2024 class and enrolled for spring practices. That allowed the Hokies to get a foot in the door long before most other programs, even if they didn't officially offer until late March. Nevertheless, the tradition of landing sets of talented brothers in Blacksburg will certainly be a selling point, and given that Nick is starting his recruitment a little higher-profile than big bro (who blew up a bit late in the process, but after he'd already committed to the Hokies), winning on the field will be important to the effort to get him to follow in Q's footsteps.

Film

Game breakdown

Reddish has a different build than his older brother at this stage, a little less long-limbed but also a lot skinnier. That body type may well fill out (after all, the family genes have shown it in the past), but if not, it's possible that Nick could be more of a corner or nickel prospect than a true safety. He has a smooth backpedal and the ability to flip his hips to run laterally - and while he mostly does it at safety now, those translate to CB in a major way. He is at his best in zone coverage, reading the quarterback's eyes to break on the ball or come down and play the run. Given that those are more safety-specific skills, it will be interesting to watch his physical development in the next year-plus, because he is versatile.