Virginia Tech continues to seek pass-rush help from the junior college ranks (indeed, has amplified that following the dismissal of defensive end Trevon Hill), and Figueroa is the latest beneficiary. Like fellow Juco Kuony Deng, he signed with an FCS program (in Figueroa's case, Cal Poly), but decided he had the ability to make a name in major college football, and transferred to a junior college to make that happen. His faith in his own ability has paid off, with a host of Pac-12 offers and a recent trend toward going national, as well. Virginia Tech plans to get him in town right at the end of the regular season, just in time because he intends to enroll early at the school of his choice - with three years of college eligibility remaining. How hard the Hokies push will likely depend upon the outcome of Deng's visit this weekend.