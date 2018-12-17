The Hokies continue to make attempts to re-assert their dominance recruiting in the Tidewater area - after several years of slipping off - and becoming the first offer for prospects who will become some of the region's best down the road is always a good way to do that. Boerboom is very early in the process, but like other players from the area, he's close to fellow recruits (including some committed to, or who have already joined the Hokies in past years), which should allow for him to get a feel for the program, and take trips across the state to Blacksburg. Until other contenders enter the mix, VT has to be building up what is an early lead, but getting him to town would really help build that.