New Virginia Tech football offer: Nate Branch

Branch has a handful of FBS offers, and has visited a handful of schools on multiple occasions (to date, Coastal Carolina is the school that was first to offer and that he's seen in-person the most). VT's ability to recruit South Carolina is unknown under a new staff, but it has been a fairly consistent source of talent in recent years, and the Orange and Maroon have beaten most Power-5 contenders to the punch. That he was offered by personnel assistant Nash O'Fallon is an artifact of Brent Pry's coaching staff not being completely built out just yet, but it also means that relationships with an area/position coach can't be built until those distinctions are finalized.