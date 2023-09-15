Virginia Tech has offered Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley 2025 wide receiver Nas Newkirk. Here's a quick look at him.

Newkirk has taken a number of visits around the region, but he's been to nowhere as frequently as he has NC State (a half-dozen times over the past year-plus). The fact that he's also made the trek to the East Carolinas and App States of the world also means that a quick jaunt up to Blacksburg should be more than possible. As his star continues to rise - Georgia and Wisconsin were his most recent offers before the Hokies hopped in - developing strong early relationships will be key.

Newkirk has incredible first-step burst, and the top-end speed to split safeties on the run if they don't have a great angle on him. The film shows a player who's very willing to extend his hands to make catches away from his body (though he can be a little more conservative in traffic - adding the muscle to be a more-physical player is probably the next step in his evolution, and it's definitely an important one). His ability to go up for catches is already impressive, and as he builds more mass to go along with his height, the development there will be interesting to watch. He looks like a high-level prospect already, with some tools that can translate to an even higher level.