Virginia Tech has offered Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 2025 athlete Naiim Parrish. Here's a quick look at him.

Elijah Brooks's swing through the Garden State continues to yield offers for prospects in New Jersey's incredibly talented Big North Conference of the Catholic powerhouse programs. Parrish has already visited a few of the programs that recruit the region well - most recently Penn State and Syracuse - so the Hokies aren't exactly ahead of the game, but it's certainly early enough in the process that the Orange and Maroon haven't fallen behind significantly, either. A trip to campus this offseason would go a long way toward putting VT right in the thick of things.

