Virginia Tech has offered Upper Marlboro (Md.) Rock Creek Christian 2025 defensive tackle Nahsir Taylor. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia, Charlotte

The latest

Taylor has taken a few visits around the region, but has yet to make his way to Blacksburg. He comes from an area in the DC suburbs that the Hokies are looking to improve their presence to get back to where they once were, and the relationships that running backs coach Elijah Brooks has around the region area expected to be a major help there. Getting him to town for a visit this Summer should help the Orange and Maroon begin to establish a baseline in his recruitment, but with the likes of Georgia getting involved, his recruitment should go so mainstream (which has just started to happen this Spring) that wins on the field will be needed to remain involved.

Game breakdown

Taylor is a typical "burst into the backfield and disrupt" style of defensive tackle at this stage, with his body shaped more like a strongside defensive end rather than the DT that he'll grow into. Accordingly, he's able to get off the ball extremely quickly and he's good at ending plays before they begin... but if an offensive lineman gets hands on him, he doesn't always have the strength to win the rep (and if he's double-teamed, it's basically over). He's good at redirecting, keeping an eye in the backfield, and making up for his lack of strength, but as his body develops, he should be able to add the power to be a well-rounded dominator.

