New Virginia Tech football offer: Myles McAfee
Virginia Tech has offered Washington (D.C.) St. John's 2027 wide receiver Myles McAfee. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Maryland
The latest
McAfee camped Sunday and was offered before heading out from campus. This was his second visit of the Spring - he previously stopped by for an early-April practice - and he's also seen the likes of Maryland (the other school to offer at this point) and the Los Angeles schools this offseason. VT has been a consistent presence in the extremely early stages of his recruitment, but you can be assured the competition for his services will ramp up when he hits the field for St. John's as a freshman this Fall.
Game breakdown
A slim wideout with smooth athleticism and decent quickness, McAfee is able to break away from defensive backs at the middle school level, and is able to simply run by them at times, as well. The quality of a team around a player in middle school sometimes means their gifts don't shine (McAfee isn't getting a ton of accurate deep balls), but his ability to use recovery speed and ball skills on defense are also notable in the long run. There's a long way to go in his pre-college development, but the early skills are there as he builds his physique.
Film
Apologies for the style of the editing here. It's barely watchable at times.
----
