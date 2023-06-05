Virginia Tech has offered Washington (D.C.) St. John's 2027 wide receiver Myles McAfee. Here's a quick look at him.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFtIEJsZXNzZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBteSAybmQgb2ZmZXIgZnJv bSBWaXJnaW5pYSBUZWNoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q29hY2hQcnlWVD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hQcnlWVDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9NaW5lcz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfTWluZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSG9raWVzRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QEhva2llc0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3BhdHdhcmQ3MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AcGF0d2FyZDcx PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NKQ0dyaWRpcm9u P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTSkNHcmlkaXJvbjwvYT4gPGJyPklQ TUZJR0bwn5mP8J+Pv/CfkKfwn5CRPGJyPlBzYWxtcyAzNzo1IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9vQlJSZjF2ZGgxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vb0JS UmYxdmRoMTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNeWxlcyDigJxTY3JhcOKAnSBNY0Fm ZWUgKEBNeWxlc1NjcmFwKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L015bGVzU2NyYXAvc3RhdHVzLzE2NjU0Nzc2ODE2OTE5MzQ3MjA/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSA0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Other offers

Maryland

The latest

McAfee camped Sunday and was offered before heading out from campus. This was his second visit of the Spring - he previously stopped by for an early-April practice - and he's also seen the likes of Maryland (the other school to offer at this point) and the Los Angeles schools this offseason. VT has been a consistent presence in the extremely early stages of his recruitment, but you can be assured the competition for his services will ramp up when he hits the field for St. John's as a freshman this Fall.

Game breakdown

A slim wideout with smooth athleticism and decent quickness, McAfee is able to break away from defensive backs at the middle school level, and is able to simply run by them at times, as well. The quality of a team around a player in middle school sometimes means their gifts don't shine (McAfee isn't getting a ton of accurate deep balls), but his ability to use recovery speed and ball skills on defense are also notable in the long run. There's a long way to go in his pre-college development, but the early skills are there as he builds his physique.

Film

Apologies for the style of the editing here. It's barely watchable at times.