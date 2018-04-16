Alston's first two offers come from the in-state ACC programs, both of which have had success recruiting Ocean Lakes High School over the years. The Hokies signed Alston's 2018 teammate, defensive end Jaevon Becton, in February, and they should have plenty of opportunities to get Alston to campus over the next three years, along with the dozens of other 757 players who consistently make their way to Blacksburg. It's early, but the Hokies should be a contender here.