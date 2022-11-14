Virginia Tech has offered Nashville (Tenn.) Cane Ridge 2023 safety Mose Phillips III. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Phillips was offered as part of Shawn Quinn's swing through the Nashville suburbs Friday morning. Virginia became his first Power-5 offer just a couple weeks ago - and he's visiting Charlottesville today - so the competition for his commitment is not super-high yet. A visit for the season finale is hoped-for - and probably best-case scenario for the Orange and Maroon at this point.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---