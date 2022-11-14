New Virginia Tech football offer: Mose Phillips
Virginia Tech has offered Nashville (Tenn.) Cane Ridge 2023 safety Mose Phillips III. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Virginia, Akron, Arkansas State, Army, New Mexico State, Toledo, Tulane, Alabama A&M, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, Illinois State, Samford, Tennessee Tech, Tennessee-Martin, Western Carolina
The latest
Phillips was offered as part of Shawn Quinn's swing through the Nashville suburbs Friday morning. Virginia became his first Power-5 offer just a couple weeks ago - and he's visiting Charlottesville today - so the competition for his commitment is not super-high yet. A visit for the season finale is hoped-for - and probably best-case scenario for the Orange and Maroon at this point.
Film
