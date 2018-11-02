Following only a mid-major program onto Joseph's offer list is an indication that the Hokies are a bit ahead of the curve in evaluating him. That should give them an early boost in his process. He also comes from the Central Florida area that has become so important to VT recruiting (and seems to be of particular impact on their efforts along the defensive line). Getting him up on a visit may not be feasible with only one more pre-Thanksgiving home game on the slate (the Hokies have typically not hosted many visitors for the Virginia game since it moved back to that week), but with a few other players from the area coming in - including D-line commit Mario Kendricks from nearby Kissimmee - maybe that still has a chance to come through.