Virginia Tech has offered Roanoke (Va.) North Cross 2024 offensive lineman Moritz Schmoraner. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Playing just up the road in Roanoke, Schmoraner is originally from Germany. He was a linemate of someone with a very similar background last year... 2023 Hokies signee Hannes Hammer. He's also been to Blacksburg on a number of occasions (for a camp and a couple games last year), so while Thursday was his first true junior day experience, he's extremely familiar with Virginia Tech. Put it all together, and the Hokies - just the second Power-5 program to offer, joining UVa - will likely be tough to beat in his recruitment, for as long as they want to be.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---