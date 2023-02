Virginia Tech has offered Danville (Ky.) Boyle County 2025 athlete Montavin Quisenberry. Here's a quick look at him.

Quisenberry keeps a very low profile, and while he holds offers from both in-state Power-5 programs, he hasn't publicized visits to either Kentucky or Louisville. He's within the six-hour radius that the Hokies consider their recruiting footprint, and the next step will be for the Orange and Maroon to convince him to make an unofficial visit to Blacksburg this offseason. If that happens, there's plenty of runway for the Hokies to be a long-standing member of his recruitment in a very serious way.

