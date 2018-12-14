Virginia Tech has tried to pry its way into National Christian Academy - which produces plenty of top talent yearly - but hasn't been able to find that one prospect to give them an inroad. 2020 corner Josh Moten has already eliminated VT from his list, and there doesn't seem to be a ton of traction with a number of offensive lineman in the underclassman ranks. Getting in the door reasonably early on Goodwine (albeit after he has some other major Power-5 offers) is a good start, but the Hokies will need to get him on a visit to campus to have a serious shot here. He's already mentioned Maryland - albeit pre-coaching change - as a school that he's most interested in.