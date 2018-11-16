Good Counsel has been kind to Virginia Tech in the past - it's the alma mater of Kendall Fuller, for example - but the fact that it's loaded with talent year-in and year-out means every bigtime school in the country tries top have inroads. It's in the key DMV region for the Hokies, though, and their rejuvenated efforts to lock down that region should see Melton become a priority. Like other players in the area, he's strongly interested in Maryland and Penn State (visiting State College multiple times already), but the Hokies should have opportunities to impress over the next couple years.