New Virginia Tech football offer: Mitchell Mayes

Virginia Tech has offered Raleigh (N.C.) Sanderson 2020 offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Clemson, Duke, Mississippi State, NC State, West Virginia

The latest

Mayes comes from a familiar program for VT fans: the Hokies were a favorite for his class of 2018 teammate Alim McNeill, who ultimately signed with hometown NC State. The connections to a nearby program are always worrisome when a school is trying to pull a kid away from home (and the childhood favorite), but he plans to at least do his due diligence with programs that are reasonable distance to visit. That should include a trip to Blacksburg at least this Fall, if not earlier.

